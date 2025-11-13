Delhi blast: Police scan Maruti Brezza at Faridabad’s Al-Falah University

Faridabad: The Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with central agencies, on Thursday began examining a suspicious Maruti Brezza (HR87U9988) found parked at Al-Falah University in Dhauj, Faridabad — the institution already under the scanner in the ongoing Red Fort blast investigation. The Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with central agencies, on Thursday began examining a suspicious Maruti Brezza (HR87U9988)

This development comes after the tracing down two cars linked to the suspects in the Delhi Red Fort blast case. A red EcoSport, registered at the Rajouri Garden RTO in Delhi, was found parked outside a farmhouse belonging to an acquaintance of Umar near Khandawali village on the outskirts of Uttar Pradesh’s Faridabad on Wednesday.

According to officers, the Brezza was spotted in the university parking lot during an extensive inspection of vehicles linked to the accused doctors.

“Over 30 cars parked in the medical college premises have been checked, and ownership documents are being verified,” Faridabad Police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said, adding, “The suspicious vehicle is being examined by the Jammu and Kashmir Police team as part of the ongoing probe.”

The university has been in focus after three doctors — including Dr. Mohammad Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect who was in the Hyundai i20 that exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening — were found to be working there.

Investigators suspect that some of these vehicles may have been used for transporting explosive materials or for logistics related to the blast. Officials said teams are scanning registration details, CCTV footage, and entry records of all vehicles parked inside the university’s medical and hostel areas.

Security remains tight across the Dhauj and Khandawali zones as the multi-agency probe continues.