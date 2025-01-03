‘Reference to Sanatan, Hindu evokes baffling reaction from misguided souls’, says Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that the reference to Sanatan and Hindu in India evokes “baffling reactions" from “misguided people”. Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar(ANI File Photo)

While addressing the International Congress of Vedanta at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Dhankhar said that people who react to these terms “without understanding the depths of the words and their deep meaning are misguided souls driven by a dangerous ecosystem.”

Dhankhar said it was ironical and painful that in this country "reference to Sanatan, reference to Hindu evokes baffling reaction beyond comprehension."

"Rather than understand the depth of these words, their deep meaning, people tend to be in a reaction mode at the drop of a hat," PTI quoted Dhankhar as saying.

The Vice President dubbed such people " souls that are misguided themselves." He said such persons are "driven by a dangerous ecosystem that is a threat not only to society but also to themselves."

The vice president said that while global disciplines are embracing the Vedanta philosophy, there are "some in this land of spirituality" who dismiss the Vedanta and Sanatani texts as "regressive."

"This dismissal often stems from perverted, colonial mindsets, inefficient understanding of our intellectual heritage. These elements work in a structured manner, in a sinister fashion," the vice president added.

Jagdeep Dhankhar on Hindus attacked in Bangladesh

This is not the first time when Dhankhar has spoken on Hindutva. Last October, the Vice President indirectly slammed the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

"They are mercenaries of something which is totally antithetical to human rights. We are too tolerant and being too tolerant to such transgressions is not appropriate. Think if you were one of those," PTI quoted Dhankhar as saying at the foundation day celebrations of the National Human Rights Commission.

"Look at the kind of barbarity, torture, traumatised experience of boys, girls, and women," he said.

(With PTI inputs)