'Reflects aspirations of 140 crore Indians': PM Modi hails 2026 budget as 'historic'

“Today’s budget is historic. It reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. It strengthens the reform journey and charts a clear roadmap for Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Speaking in a televised address after the budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha, PM Modi described it as a “highway of opportunities”.

Focus on reforms and self-reliance The prime minister said the budget provides a strong push to the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. According to him, it will inject new energy into India’s reform process and help the country move steadily towards long-term growth.

“This budget is the foundation for our journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047. This year’s budget will give India’s reform express new energy and new momentum,” he said.

Record ninth budget by Sitharaman Modi also highlighted the role of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, noting that she has created history by presenting the Union Budget for the ninth consecutive time. He said the budget reflects the growing and empowered role of women in the country’s leadership.

The prime minister said India is no longer satisfied with being only the fastest-growing major economy. He stressed that the country now aims to become the world’s third-largest economy at the earliest.

“This budget further strengthens India’s global role. The 1.4 billion citizens of India are not satisfied with being just the fastest-growing economy. We want to become the world’s third-largest economy as soon as possible. This is the resolve of millions of countrymen,” he said.

Modi said the budget reflects trust-based governance and follows a human-centric economic approach. He added that it strikes a balance between controlling inflation, reducing the fiscal deficit and maintaining high capital expenditure to support growth.

The prime minister said the measures announced for micro, small and medium enterprises will help them expand their reach beyond domestic markets.

He added that the support extended to MSMEs in this year’s budget will enable them to grow from local players into global competitors, strengthening the backbone of the Indian economy.

