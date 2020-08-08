e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash

Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said some of the speculations have bordered on the irresponsible.

india Updated: Aug 08, 2020 22:34 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inspects the crash site of an Air India Express flight in Kozhikode.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inspects the crash site of an Air India Express flight in Kozhikode.(https://twitter.com/HardeepSPuriPTI)
         

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday called for refraining from speculative observations about the accident involving an Air India Express in Kozhikode Friday night and that issues red flagged by DGCA were addressed and rectified.

“I will encourage all to exercise patience & refrain from making speculative observations bordering on the irresponsible. Again to emphasize, all the issues were addressed & rectified,” Puri tweeted.

In another tweet, he said the probe report of the accident will be made public.

“In case of Kozhikode accident, an enquiry has been ordered under Aircraft Act, black boxes of flight IX-1344 have been recovered. Findings of this investigation will be made public.”

Puri who visited the crash site earlier in the day, He also had a word of advice for opposition MPs and insisted that the plane involved in the crash was not a wide body aircraft.

“I would like to remind my colleagues that the aircraft involved in the incident at Kozhikode was a B-737-800 which is NOT a wide body aircraft. As far as wide body aircraft are concerned, DGCA had carried out a thorough assessment & prescribed comprehensive mitigation measures.”

The Air India Express flight from Dubai crashed while landing at the tabletop airport in driving rain. It overshot the runway and plunged into a road 35 feet below killing 18 people including both pilots. There were 190 people on board the aircraft.

The fight was part of the Vande Bharat mission. The aircraft was commanded by Captain Deepak Sathe, a former Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot.

tags
top news
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
Hardeep Puri cautions against speculative observations on Kozhikode air crash
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
‘India-China can overcome differences with equilibrium’: S Jaishankar
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Indian, Chinese armies hold talks on Ladakh’s Depsang plains
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Civil aviation expert’s 2011 warning about ‘unsafe’ KIA runway fell on DGCA’s deaf ears
Brazil near 100,000 deaths from Covid-19
Brazil near 100,000 deaths from Covid-19
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
‘Only property of Sushant I have’: Rhea Chakraborty after ED questioning
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
Highest single-day spike takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 5 lakh
‘Imagine if Covid had struck before 2014’: PM Modi inaugurates Swachhata museum
‘Imagine if Covid had struck before 2014’: PM Modi inaugurates Swachhata museum
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In