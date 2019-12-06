Reject mercy plea of Dec 16 gang rape convict, MHA recommends to President Kovind

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 15:57 IST

The Home Ministry on Friday recommended the rejection of a mercy plea of one of the four convicts in the December 16, 2012 Delhi gang-rape case while sending to President Ram Nath Kovind the Delhi government file rejecting the plea, reports news agency ANI.

The 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and assaulted on December 16, 2012 while she was returning with a friend after watching a movie. She later succumbed to her injuries. The brutality of the rape had rocked the nation leading to massive protests.

The Home Ministry move came two days after the file rejecting the mercy plea was sent by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to the Home Ministry. The file has been forwarded to the President for consideration and final decision.

Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows for the rape-and-murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student, had filed the mercy petition before the President. While another convict, Mukesh, refused to make an appeal, a third convict had hanged himself in jail. The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh, has not filed a review petition in the Supreme Court.

The mercy plea landed on the President’s table on the day he said that child rape convicts should not have the right to file mercy petition. “Women safety is a serious issue. Rape convicts under POCSO Act should not have right to file mercy petition. Parliament should review mercy petitions,” President Kovind said at an event in Sirohi, Rajasthan, reports ANI.

Also on Friday, the December 16 victim’s father welcomed the Telangana police for killing all the four accused in the brutal gang rape and murder of a young veterinarian in an ‘encounter’ after they tried to escape.

“I feel they have done a very nice job. If they had escaped, there would have been questions about how the police let them escape. Also, it would have been difficult to arrest them again. Even if it (their arrest) would have happened, the whole procedure of punishing them would take unfathomable time,” he said.

The four accused, all lorry workers, allegedly attacked and raped the veterinarian and later killed and burnt her body in November. They were arrested on November 29 and initially remanded to judicial custody. They were transferred to police custody on Wednesday.