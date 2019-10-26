Reject terror, do more to earn confidence of international community: Venkaiah Naidu’s message to Pak

india

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:39 IST

Describing Pakistan as the “contemporary epicentre” of terrorism, India said on Friday that Islamabad must decisively abjure terrorism for its own good, for that of its neighbours and for the good of the world.

Addressing the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) here, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said terrorism is the single most destructive threat, not only to international peace and security, but to the very principles of the 120-member grouping.

“On the subject of terrorism, our thoughts naturally go to its contemporary epicentre - Pakistan,” Naidu said, in a rare direct reference at an international forum to Islamabad which is accused by its neighbours of providing safe havens to terrorists who carry out cross-border attacks.

The Vice President also expressed regret over the “misuse” of the forum to justify once again Pakistan’s long standing policy of conducting cross border terrorism against its neighbours, including the State of Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral part of India.

“Indeed, we speak for the larger region in terms of this deep concern over Pakistan’s behaviour. All of us in the NAM are focused on meeting our developmental goals and aspirations. Pakistan clearly needs to do much more to earn the confidence of the international community. It must decisively abjure terrorism - for its own good, for that of its neighbours and for the good of the world,” he said in a strongly worded statement.

Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) last week gave a warning to Pakistan at its five-day plenary decided to again put the country on the ‘Grey List’.

The international terror financing watchdog warned Pakistan that it will be blacklisted if it does not control terror funding by February next, voicing serious concern over that country’s failure to deliver on most of its 27 targets.

In his speech, Naidu said the terrorism’s capacity to inflict damage has multiplied with the diffusion of information technology, giving terrorist organisations offensive cyber capabilities.

“The only way to fight this menace is to strengthen and implement, without exception, all existing international laws and mechanisms to combat terrorists and their enablers,” he said, adding that there cannot be any justification for violent extremist ideologies and terrorist actions.

“I call upon all our NAM partners to come together to forge a common front against terror in all its forms. We must do this by stepping up inter-agency coordination, exchanging information, and strengthening the existing legal framework by endorsing the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) proposed by India in 1996. All this is really possible when we have a clear commitment to zero tolerance towards terrorism,” Naidu said.

India proposed the CCIT in 1996 to further strengthen the existing legal frameworks. However, there is little progress on it even after two decades.

Naidu said the contemporary threats respect no borders - whether it is terrorism, climate change, pandemics, financial crises, or cyber security.

“Today we are faced with serious challenges of an interdependent world. Globalisation and unprecedented technological advances are shaping the 21st century in unpredictable and often disruptive ways. As we all strive to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth and a better future for our peoples, we must realise that our destinies are linked like never before,” he said.

Naidu also sought the UN Security Council reforms to reflect the contemporary realities of the 21st Century.

“We hope that the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations will finally produce concrete outcomes towards this goal,” he said.

He said the NAM countries need to work together to uphold the rules based global order and respect for international law.

“Our Movement was created to provide a platform for autonomy of policy for newly independent and developing nations, an objective that remains relevant today. We should demonstrate the strength of unity in diversity by pursuing a focused positive long-term agenda,” he added.

The NAM, which was formed in 1961 at the height of the Cold War as an independent forum of countries that were not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc, now has 120 member countries.

