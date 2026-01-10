Rekha Gupta on trolling over 'AIQ', Bhagat Singh-Congress gaffes: ‘A woman CM...'

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta launched criticism against those who “disrespect” her, while claiming that they “don't like” a woman CM working 24x7, citing the attack she faced for misspelling "AQI" (air quality index). "Sometimes they disrespect me, sometimes they make cheap comments," chief minister Rekha Gupta said. (HT Photo) Gupta further alleged that she faces “baseless allegations” and “cheap comments” for mispronouncing words or accidentally saying something. “They say why did she spell AQI as AIQ… They don't like the fact that a woman Chief Minister is working 24/7. Sometimes they disrespect me, sometimes they make cheap comments,” Gupta said in the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

“Sometimes they make baseless allegations. They make fun of the words I accidentally utter. Anyone can make mistakes while speaking or mispronounce certain words. I made a mistake. But you did things deliberately.” Gupta further said. Gupta was participating in a discussion on the 'Motion of Thanks' to Address given by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena during the Winter Session of Delhi Assembly. While posting the video of her speech on social media, Gupta stated that she had been “working non-stop for Delhi, day in, day out.” “And that’s what gets to them. They can’t stand it. They can’t handle it,” Gupta said alongside the clip. Gupta also, during her speech, referenced her Bhagat Singh-‘Congress sarkar’ gaffe in the Delhi Assembly. “In my speech, I accidentally said ‘Congress’ instead of ‘British’. They started making reels on that. Words can come out mistakenly from someone's mouth, either mine or yours,” the Delhi CM said. Gupta had, earlier this week, highlighted the history of Delhi, wherein she mistakenly said ‘Congress’ instead of ‘British’. “Delhi has heard the revolution of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, when they threw the bomb against the deaf Congress government,” Gupta said at the 1-hour-45-minute mark of the official webcast of the proceedings.