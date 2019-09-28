Relief for death row prisoner, 8 others on 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

india

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 17:07 IST

In a special gesture on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi relief has been provided to nearly 1500 prisoners in varios jails of the country.

On the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev government has decided to grant a special dispensation to nine Sikh prisoners from various jails in the country. In one case, the death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment, and in remaining eight cases, decision was taken to release prisoners serving life sentences and other sentences through special remission, reports ANI.

Also, to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi so far 1424 prisoners have been released by states and Union Territories in 2 phases (2nd Oct 2018 & 6th April 2019). Third phase of release is due on 2nd Oct 2019.

Remission of sentence is usually granted to deserving prisoners on specials days such as Independence and Republic days for unblemished behaviour as an inmate. The state government’s usually draw up a list at a high-level meeting, which is then sent to the Governor for approval.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 17:06 IST