Relieved now, I never wanted to die as a traitor: Nambi Narayanan

india

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 00:39 IST

Sitting alone on the porch of his house in Thiruvananthapuram, Nambi Narayanan (79), former scientist of the Indian Space Research Organization, is not elated but he says he is satisfied with the outcome of his 26-year-old legal fight. But he said he will be fully satisfied only after the erring officials who implicated him in the botched spy case were punished. He spoke to HT after accepting the final tranche of compensation Rs 1.30 crore from the state government. Edited excerpts:

Can we say it is a happy ending?

I am satisfied but I will be fully satisfied only after erring officials who implicated me in the case are punished. I was not interested in hefty compensation, I told this in the Supreme Court also. I had to keep my fight alive. In fact, I kept myself alive only to tell my story. After 26-year fight I am tired now. But I hope the Jain Commission appointed by the apex court will fix responsibility on the erring officials the court exactly said the commission will find out ways and means of officials involved in the case and fix responsibility. I am happy everyone accepted that I am innocent. I never wanted to die as a traitor.

In such long fights many innocent give up and surrender to destiny?

I don’t want to talk about the case again. But many people including a section of the media erred. They churned out juicy stories. Our cryogenic engine project was delayed. Well, my conviction was right from the day one when two constables came to my house and took me to the police station. But I feel each agency should be aware of its duties and responsibilities. In my case co-ordination between different agencies was almost zero and that compounded my woes. In this country, even a constable or inspector can arrest a project director and torture. I feel system should be more transparent and professional. People who are innocent should fight, eventually, you will get justice while it may be delayed. I was the happiest when I was honoured with the Padma Bhushan last year.

There are many questions remain unanswered?

Yes, many questions remain. Who really conspired in the case and how they made use of some petty officials, all will have to come out. I am too old for another fight.

What next?

It is a philosophical question. I am believer. It is for the God to decide my destiny. If anything is left in me I will devote it to my country.