e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Relieved now, I never wanted to die as a traitor: Nambi Narayanan

Relieved now, I never wanted to die as a traitor: Nambi Narayanan

Nambi Narayanan spoke to HT after accepting the final tranche of compensation Rs 1.30 crore from the state government.

india Updated: Aug 13, 2020 00:39 IST
Ramesh Babu
Ramesh Babu
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nambi Narayanan said he will be fully satisfied only after erring officials who implicated me in the case are punished.
Nambi Narayanan said he will be fully satisfied only after erring officials who implicated me in the case are punished. (PTI Photo)
         

Sitting alone on the porch of his house in Thiruvananthapuram, Nambi Narayanan (79), former scientist of the Indian Space Research Organization, is not elated but he says he is satisfied with the outcome of his 26-year-old legal fight. But he said he will be fully satisfied only after the erring officials who implicated him in the botched spy case were punished. He spoke to HT after accepting the final tranche of compensation Rs 1.30 crore from the state government. Edited excerpts:

Can we say it is a happy ending?

I am satisfied but I will be fully satisfied only after erring officials who implicated me in the case are punished. I was not interested in hefty compensation, I told this in the Supreme Court also. I had to keep my fight alive. In fact, I kept myself alive only to tell my story. After 26-year fight I am tired now. But I hope the Jain Commission appointed by the apex court will fix responsibility on the erring officials the court exactly said the commission will find out ways and means of officials involved in the case and fix responsibility. I am happy everyone accepted that I am innocent. I never wanted to die as a traitor.

In such long fights many innocent give up and surrender to destiny?

I don’t want to talk about the case again. But many people including a section of the media erred. They churned out juicy stories. Our cryogenic engine project was delayed. Well, my conviction was right from the day one when two constables came to my house and took me to the police station. But I feel each agency should be aware of its duties and responsibilities. In my case co-ordination between different agencies was almost zero and that compounded my woes. In this country, even a constable or inspector can arrest a project director and torture. I feel system should be more transparent and professional. People who are innocent should fight, eventually, you will get justice while it may be delayed. I was the happiest when I was honoured with the Padma Bhushan last year.

There are many questions remain unanswered?

Yes, many questions remain. Who really conspired in the case and how they made use of some petty officials, all will have to come out. I am too old for another fight.

What next?

It is a philosophical question. I am believer. It is for the God to decide my destiny. If anything is left in me I will devote it to my country.

tags
top news
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
‘We have arrived,’ say Indian American after Kamala Harris selection
‘We have arrived,’ say Indian American after Kamala Harris selection
Chinese envoy says onus ‘not on China’ to resolve border standoff
Chinese envoy says onus ‘not on China’ to resolve border standoff
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawmaker cousin sends legal notice to Sanjay Raut
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawmaker cousin sends legal notice to Sanjay Raut
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Odisha plans one lakh tests per day as Covid-19 cases cross 50k mark
Odisha plans one lakh tests per day as Covid-19 cases cross 50k mark
Unauthorised cricket league in UP using Virat Kohli image blocked
Unauthorised cricket league in UP using Virat Kohli image blocked
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In