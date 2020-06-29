e-paper
Home / India News / Religious places to open from July 1 in Rajasthan’s rural areas: Govt

Religious places to open from July 1 in Rajasthan’s rural areas: Govt

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has also lifted the mandatory 14-day home quarantine for people coming to Rajasthan from other states.

india Updated: Jun 29, 2020 08:51 IST
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Although religious places are closed due to Lockdown 5.0 regulations in Rajasthan, the priests at a Ganesha Temple have covered the bells with clothes so that devotees may not ring them , as a precaution against Sars-Cov-2 infection at Badi Chaupar in Jaipur.
The Rajasthan government has allowed religious places and those of worship to open in the state’s rural areas with a limited number of devotees from July 1, saying norms of social distancing will have to be followed.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said during a review meeting on the coronavirus pandemic that a decision has been taken against opening religious places in urban areas and big religious sites in rural areas based on the suggestions of committees constituted under district collectors.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

Gehlot said only those religious places will be allowed to open in rural areas where 50 or fewer people visit every day. A limited number of people will be allowed to worship or do other religious works at a time at these places.

Social distancing, sanitisation, wearing of masks, and the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Centre for religious places should be ensured, he said.

The chief minister also said that the mandatory 14-day home quarantine period for people coming from other states to Rajasthan has been lifted.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

But they will have to voluntarily keep their movement limited and adopt all protective measures to prevent infection and get medical attention immediately after getting their symptoms checked.

He also said the period of the coronavirus awareness campaign for a week, which is being run across the state from June 21 to June 30, will be extended.

Rajasthan has reported 16,944 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 391 people have succumbed so far, according to the Union health ministry data.

