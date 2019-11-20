e-paper
Relook at how we define national security, demands Shiv Sena MP in Lok Sabha

During the Question Hour, Rahul Shewale demanded that the definition of national security should be relooked at.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Opposition members protest in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi.
Opposition members protest in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi.(file photo: PTI)
         

“I am unable to repair my house” due to restrictions on building construction in the vicinity of defence establishments, a Shiv Sena member said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

During the Question Hour, Rahul Shewale also demanded that the definition of national security should be relooked at.

“I am an MP and my father was a Naval officer... but I am unable to repair my own house,” Shewale said.

The House was discussing a question about defence establishments and restrictions on buildings in their vicinity.

Shiv Sena, a long time ally, parted ways with the NDA recently in the wake of differences with the ruling BJP over formation of government in Maharashtra.

About the issue, Finance Minister and former Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the situation is not that no permissions have been given for projects.

“Without hesitation, permissions were given,” the minister said even as she stressed that national security cannot be put in danger.

