Remnants of Cyclone Nisarga to bring rain relief to Vidarbha

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 11:52 IST

Areas of eastern Maharashtra reeling under a severe heat wave since last month are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall on Thursday and Friday in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga.

Cyclone Nisarga, which weakened into a deep depression late on Wednesday night and further diminished into a depression on early Thursday morning, has been moving at a speed of 23 kmph.

When it made landfall over Raigad district, the maximum speed was 120 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather system has currently moved to western Vidarbha.

“After rain over parts of north Maharashtra, including Dhule, Nandurbar and Nashik, districts like Akola, Chandrapur, Nagpur and Bhandara, which were recording over 46 degrees Celsius last month, will receive moderate showers over the next 48 hours,” said IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

The maximum rain in Maharashtra since Wednesday was recorded at Mahabaleshwar (187 mm), followed by Nashik (144.2 mm). Alibag and Ratnagiri recorded 94.1 mm and 52.6 mm of rainfall. Mumbai recorded moderate showers of 24.8 mm and also passing showers on Thursday morning.

The system is likely to weaken further into a low pressure by later on Thursday and is currently located over the western parts of Vidarbha, 110 km west-southwest of Akola, 320 km west-southwest of Nagpur, and 100 km northeast of Aurangabad.

After being battered by Cyclone Nisarga, Raigad district witnessed sporadic overnight showers between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, while the southern talukas, which were most affected by the cyclone, had partly cloudy conditions.

On Thursday, all evacuated residents returned home from shelters and were seen repairing damaged portions of their houses or removing tree branches from roads, and even their homes.

“The district will take a few days to crawl back to normalcy. Efforts are underway,” said Raigad district Nidhi Choudhari.