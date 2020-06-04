e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rains lash Mumbai on Thursday morning in the aftermath of Nisarga

Rains lash Mumbai on Thursday morning in the aftermath of Nisarga

Meteorological officials said they were expecting more rain, including some heavy showers, since Mumbai was witnessing a combination of the post-cyclone effect and monsoon winds over the west coast.

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
When a cyclone passes, it leaves a lot of moisture over land - relative humidity levels at 8.30am stood at 92% in Colaba and 87% in Santacruz.
When a cyclone passes, it leaves a lot of moisture over land - relative humidity levels at 8.30am stood at 92% in Colaba and 87% in Santacruz.(PTI)
         

Less than 24 hours after Cyclone Nisarga passed over Mumbai and the west coast, its impact was seen across the city on Thursday morning, with cloudy skies, continuous rain and occasional thunder.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 24.8mm of rain at the Santacruz weather station till 8.30 am on Thursday, whereas the Colaba weather station recorded more rain (50mm), owing to Cyclone Nisarga making landfall to the south of Alibag in Raigad district, which brought its path close the south Mumbai.

Meteorological officials said they were expecting more rain, including some heavy showers, since Mumbai was witnessing a combination of the post-cyclone effect and monsoon winds over the west coast.

When a cyclone passes, it leaves a lot of moisture over land - relative humidity levels at 8.30am stood at 92% in Colaba and 87% in Santacruz.

“When such a huge weather system (cyclone) passes, it leaves behind a remnant effect in the form of very high humidity levels and moisture content over the entire coast, including Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. In addition, there are strong westerlies coming over Mumbai and the entire west coast, since the Indian summer monsoon season has begun, pumping in a lot of moisture “ said KS Hosalikar, IMD’s deputy director general for Mumbai region.

“Both these factors can result in heavy showers,” he said.

tags
top news
‘Our ties are deep with shared values’: PM Modi during virtual summit with Australian PM
‘Our ties are deep with shared values’: PM Modi during virtual summit with Australian PM
Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 1,900-mark, 47 new cases reported
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 1,900-mark, 47 new cases reported
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
SC tells govt to decide on common policy to end chaos at Delhi borders
SC tells govt to decide on common policy to end chaos at Delhi borders
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
This was the most played game during Covid-19 lockdown
This was the most played game during Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In