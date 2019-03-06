Lok Sabha Elections 2019: At Karnataka rally, PM calls Kumaraswamy a ‘remote-controlled chief minister’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack at Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and referred to him as a “remote controlled chief minister” and the Karnataka government as a “mazboor (weak)” government.

Addressing a rally at Kalaburagi in Karnataka, the PM referred to the cash transfer scheme announced by the Centre for farmers and said no farmer in Karnataka had received the first instalment of Rs 2000 because the state government had not shared the details of the farmers with the Centre.

“I have given the first instalment of farmer income but those who are only interested in politics think that if the money is deposited in the farmers’ accounts they’ll chant Modi’s name. This is why the Congress and the remote-controlled chief minister have not given us any details. The enemies of the farmers are sitting in Bengaluru. No farmer will forgive such a government,” he said.

Questioning the state government’s move to not share the farmers’ details with the Centre, he said that the farmers will destroy those who stand in the way of farmers’ benefit.

“When the Central government is giving money should these people feel pain? Should they have problems? They have problems because Modi is giving money directly to the farmers and there is no room for misappropriation. I want to tell them if they stand in the way of the farmers, the farming community will destroy them,” he said.

PM Modi said that it was time for the politicians who make tall promises during elections and then forget their promises to be held accountable.

“This is the truth of family politicians and the corrupt. They get votes in the name of farmers but forget the farmers once they are elected. Did they not ask for votes by promising farm loan waiver? Did they not say they would do complete waiver? Instead they filed cases against the farmers. It is time to take them to account. They themselves don’t stick by their word but will create hurdles for those who are working honestly. They are not interested in joining the scheme because their relatives will not benefit,” the PM claimed.

Recalling the criticism of the Jan Dhan Yojana and the implementation of the Aadhar cards, he said that these same projects had held remove corruption from the country.

“Remember when we began Jan Dhan Yajana how they mocked it. Same with Aadhar. But today this Aadhar has ensured that all routes for corruption for these people have been stopped,” he said.

Saying that he has the blessings of the 125 crore people of India, he said that he wasn’t afraid of anyone.

“The person who has the blessings of 125 crore people doesn’t fear anybody, not Pakistan, not thieves. The country has given me this strength,” he said. At the same time, he came down hard on the Kumaraswamy government and called him a weak chief minister.

“You have seen the problem with Majboor sarkar. One side says take all the money. Should we save the country or not? I have come here to tell you that such a small mistake has cost Karnataka so much. This is why after 30 years the country got a majority government and you’ve seen how it has worked. This is why Modi has become a problem for them and they only think about removing Modi. They are trying to remove Modi, but Modi is trying end terrorism and poverty,” he said.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 13:56 IST