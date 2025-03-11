Renewable energy 22.49% of India’s power generation in 24-25 until Jan: Govt

Renewable energy accounted for 22.49% of the country’s total electricity generation in 2024-25 until January, the government told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. India’s solar power capacity increased from 2.82 GW in 2014 to 100 GW in 2025. (HT PHOTO)

Union minister of state for renewable energy Shripad Yesho Naik said the government’s financial assistance for renewable energy schemes increased from ₹2666.34 crore in 2020-21 to ₹6119.18 crore in 2023-24. He was responding to Communist Party of India member V Sivadasan’s question about the amount of renewable energy produced since 2014, its percentage in the energy production, and the subsidy provided over the last five years.

Naik said India’s solar power capacity increased from 2.82 GW in 2014 to 100 GW in 2025. “India has also made significant strides in solar manufacturing. In 2014, the country had a limited solar module manufacturing capacity of just around 2 GW. Over the past decade, this has surged to 67 GW, as enlisted under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers,” he said in response to a separate question.

Naik said import dependency, mostly from a particular geographical region, may pose some risk in terms of supply chain disruption, price fluctuation, currency rates, etc. He added the government has taken steps to incentivise domestic manufacturing in solar PV manufacturing sector to tackle such risk.

The government is working towards achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030 in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in 2021.

In February, Naik said the major challenges developers of renewable energy projects highlight such as delays in transmission connectivity were being addressed. He was speaking about plans to enhance renewable energy capacity in each state and the challenges in transitioning to renewable energy.

India updated its nationally determined contribution under the Paris Agreement in August 2022 with quantifiable goals of reducing emissions intensity of its Gross Domestic Product by 45% from 2005 levels and achieving about 50% cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.