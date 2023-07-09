Govt draws plan to renovate artwork at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan (PTI)

The government is planning to renovate and refurbish the artwork at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, now that the majority of the work on the new Parliament building -- which is likely to host part of the monsoon session -- is completed, officials familiar with the matter said.

“The concept is to draw up a plan and analyse the artwork in the Rashtrapati Bhavan,” an official said, seeking anonymity. “The plans are at a discussion stage, as a need has been felt to focus on the artwork already on display and provide it with any care it needs.”

While the majority of the artwork at the new Parliament building had been completed, a few final touches remain that will be completed in the next few months, he added.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President, houses an impressive collection of artwork by renowned artists. These works of art, carefully curated and displayed, highlight the diverse artistic traditions and cultural heritage of India.

Rashtrapati Bhavan’s art collection features famous artists like Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, Kshitindranath Mazumdar, Ramkinkar Baij and Devi Prasad Roy Chowdhury. Their artworks, ranging from paintings to sculptures, bring life and beauty to the grand corridors and halls of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ministry of culture and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts are drawing up plans to refurbish the artwork.

One of the notable artists whose work can be admired in the Rashtrapati Bhavan is Raja Ravi Varma, a celebrated painter from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Varma is known for his realistic and evocative depictions of Indian mythological figures and women. His iconic painting, “Hamsa Damayanti,” depicting the mythical tale of Damayanti and the swan, adorns the walls of the Durbar Hall in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Another prominent artist featured in Rashtrapati Bhavan is Abanindranath Tagore, who played a crucial role in the revival of Indian art during the Bengal Renaissance. Tagore’s paintings were instrumental in shaping the Bengal School of Art. One of his renowned works, “Bharat Mata,” depicting a motherly figure symbolizing the country, is prominently displayed in the Ashoka Hall.

The murals in Ashoka Hall, painted by Kshitindranath Mazumdar, are also noteworthy. Mazumdar’s murals depict scenes from Indian history, culture and mythology. His work, “Bharatvarsha,” portraying the journey of India from ancient times to the present, is a captivating representation of the country’s rich heritage.

The sculpture collection in Rashtrapati Bhavan features works by renowned sculptors such as Ramkinkar Baij and Devi Prasad Roy Chowdhury. Baij’s bronze sculpture, “The Bull,” is an iconic artwork that graces the gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Roy Chowdhury’s bronze statue, “The Dying Charioteer,” is another masterpiece on display, portraying the poignant moment of Arjuna witnessing the death of his son, Abhimanyu, in the Mahabharata.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan also houses an extensive collection of historical artifacts, including paintings and sculptures from the colonial era. These artworks serve as a reminder of the country’s struggle for Independence.

