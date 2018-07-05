Repeal provisions that stigmatise leprosy patients: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre, states and Union Territories to undertake a campaign to spread awareness about the curability of leprosy so that those suffering from it are not discriminated.

A bench led by chief justice Dipak Misra recommended for repealing archaic provisions from 119 statutes that stigmatise leprosy patients, while directing that no government hospital shall decline treatment to them.

“People suffering from leprosy also have the right to live with human dignity,” the bench said.

Court said programs should be telecast on All India Radio and Doordarshan. The campaign should be done even at ‘gram panchayat’ level to help end ‘discrimination and ostracisation’ of those suffering from it.