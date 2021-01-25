IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Republic Day 2021: Shinzo Abe, SP Balasubramaniam among Padma Vibhushan awardees
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is seen in this file photo. Abe and his Cabinet are set to resign Wednesday morning, clearing the way for his successor to take over after parliamentary confirmation later in the day.(AP Photo)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is seen in this file photo. Abe and his Cabinet are set to resign Wednesday morning, clearing the way for his successor to take over after parliamentary confirmation later in the day.(AP Photo)
india news

Republic Day 2021: Shinzo Abe, SP Balasubramaniam among Padma Vibhushan awardees

The Padma awards are conferred by the President on the eve of Republic Day every year.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:22 PM IST

The government announced the list of Padma awards on Monday, on the eve of India's 72nd Republic Day. This year, the government has chosen seven people for Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award.

Among these seven is former prime minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who has been given the award for his achievements in Public Affairs.

The other recipients are noted singer S P Balasubramaniam, who passed away last year. He was 74. The singer was admitted to hospital after he contracted Covid-19, but later tested negative. Balasubramaniam suffered a cardio- respiratory arrest which led to his death in September last year.

Dr Belle Monappa Hegde has been given Padma Bhushan in Medicine, Narinder Singh Kapany (Posthumously) in Science and Engineering, Maulana Wahiduddin Khan in spiritualism, B B Lal in Archaeology and Sudarshan Sahoo in Art.

All these people have made exceptional contributions in their respective fields.

The Padma awards are conferred by the President on the eve of Republic Day every year.

These awards were instituted in the year 1954 and are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Even though these awards do not amount to a title and cannot be used as a suffix or prefix to the awardees’ name, the recipients are given a small replica of the medallion, which they can wear during any ceremonial or state functions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
padma awards shinzo abe padma vibhushan
app
Close
e-paper
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is seen in this file photo. Abe and his Cabinet are set to resign Wednesday morning, clearing the way for his successor to take over after parliamentary confirmation later in the day.(AP Photo)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is seen in this file photo. Abe and his Cabinet are set to resign Wednesday morning, clearing the way for his successor to take over after parliamentary confirmation later in the day.(AP Photo)
india news

Republic Day 2021: Shinzo Abe, SP Balasubramaniam among Padma Vibhushan awardees

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:22 PM IST
The Padma awards are conferred by the President on the eve of Republic Day every year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on October 8, 2020 (Arvind Yadav/HT photo)
Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on October 8, 2020 (Arvind Yadav/HT photo)
india news

Ram Vilas Paswan among 10 Padma Bhushan awardees. See full list here 

Edited by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:19 PM IST
The winners of this award are recognised for their distinguished service of a high order and it is one of the highest civilian awards being conferred since 1954.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is seen in this file photo. Abe and his Cabinet are set to resign Wednesday morning, clearing the way for his successor to take over after parliamentary confirmation later in the day.(AP Photo)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is seen in this file photo. Abe and his Cabinet are set to resign Wednesday morning, clearing the way for his successor to take over after parliamentary confirmation later in the day.(AP Photo)
india news

Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe among 7 Padma Vibhushan awardees. See full list here

Edited by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Padma awards were instituted in the year 1954 and are conferred in three categories- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Air Force demonstrates its combat and firepower, including Akash Missile, for the first time, in Pokhran, March 18.(Sonu Mehta/ HT Photo)
Indian Air Force demonstrates its combat and firepower, including Akash Missile, for the first time, in Pokhran, March 18.(Sonu Mehta/ HT Photo)
india news

India successfully tests new gen Akash missile

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:52 PM IST
  • Akash-NG is a new generation surface-to-air missile meant for use by Indian Air Force to intercept high maneuvering low radar cross-section aerial threats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind during his address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day 2021, in New Delhi. (PTI)
President Ram Nath Kovind during his address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day 2021, in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

‘Let us look at 2020 as year of learning’: President Kovind’s top 10 quotes

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:52 PM IST
Here are the top 10 quotes from President Kovind's address to the nation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Subhash Chandra Bose(File photo)
Subhash Chandra Bose(File photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Bose's grand nephew tweets original photo amid row

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The chief minister said the state government was announcing the ex gratia in honour of the bravery shown by Col Santosh Babu while fighting the Chinese troops.(HT PHOTO.)
The chief minister said the state government was announcing the ex gratia in honour of the bravery shown by Col Santosh Babu while fighting the Chinese troops.(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Galwan braveheart Col Santosh Babu named for Mahavir Chakra in R-Day honours

By Shishir Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:44 PM IST
The bloody Galwan clash was the first deadly conflict between India and China in at least 45 years and was seen to underline the risk of the border standoff escalating into a full-scale confrontation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhruv
Dhruv
india news

Army helicopter crash lands in J-K, 2 pilots injured

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:29 PM IST
Two pilots have been evacuated from the helicopter and rushed to a Military Base Hospital nearby.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of an Indian flag next to the Chinese national emblem.(AP)
A file photo of an Indian flag next to the Chinese national emblem.(AP)
india news

'Constructive talks': India, China to push for early disengagement in Ladakh

By Rahul Singh | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:11 PM IST
  • This comes as the two sides held the ninth round of talks on Sunday that went on for nearly 16 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in Hoogly, on Monday. (PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public rally in Hoogly, on Monday. (PTI)
india news

BJP has insulted Bengal and Netaji, says Mamata Banerjee

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:57 PM IST
  • The BJP and the TMC have been engaged in a tug-of-war over Bengal’s icons with both laying claims to Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda and Subhash Chandra Bose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President, Ram Nath Kovind unveiling a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.(ANI)
President, Ram Nath Kovind unveiling a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

Amid row over portrait, grand nephew tweets Subhas Chandra Bose's original photo

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:55 PM IST
Social media was abuzz with the tweets and memes on the resemblance of the portrait with the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the nation on the eve of Republic Day on Monday.(ANI Photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the nation on the eve of Republic Day on Monday.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Salute farmers, committed to their welfare': President Ram Nath Kovind

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:35 PM IST
He also made a special mention about the healthcare and frontline workers who took the coronavirus disease head on, and hailed the contribution made by the scientists of the country in developing a vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

SC gives green signal to local elections in AP, poll panel revises schedule

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:25 PM IST
  • The Supreme Court ordered that the elections for the gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh be held as scheduled and there was no need for postponing the elections indefinitely on the pretext of Covid-19 vaccination drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(Reuters)
Image for representation.(Reuters)
india news

Soon, Centre to impose 'green tax' on older vehicles

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • The government has also proposed higher tax (50 per cent of the road tax) for vehicles registered in highly polluted cities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Cabinet Minister Balasaheb Thorat, and Chief of Shetkari Kamagr party Jayant Patil waving the gathering of over 6,000 farmers from across 21 districts of Maharashtra for a three-day sit-in at Azad Maidan in solidarity with protesting farmers at the Delhi border against farm laws, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Cabinet Minister Balasaheb Thorat, and Chief of Shetkari Kamagr party Jayant Patil waving the gathering of over 6,000 farmers from across 21 districts of Maharashtra for a three-day sit-in at Azad Maidan in solidarity with protesting farmers at the Delhi border against farm laws, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

No senior Shiv Sena leader at farmers’ rally in Mumbai

By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:54 PM IST
  • The Shiv Sena sent a youth wing functionary as the party's representative at the farmers' rally where senior leaders of the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Agahdi (MVA) including Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat were present
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP