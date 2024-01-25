Republic Day 2024: How and where to buy tickets for the parade and Beating Retreat ceremony

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26. The annual Republic Day parade will be held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. At Republic Day parade 2024, France's President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest. A French contingent, including Indian and Nepali-origin members, will also march during the parade. A French refueling aircraft and two French Rafale jets will also take part. Thousands of people are excited for the parade and want to witness the celebrations from close quarters. Indian Armed Force bands perform at the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi(File photo)

Republic Day celebrations will culminate with the Beating Retreat ceremony, to be held at Vijay Chowk on January 29, 2024. On the occasion, defense forces personnel give musical performances by playing various musical instruments.

Here is how to buy tickets online and offline for the Republic Day parade and Beating Retreat ceremony.

Online method

1. Open the Ministry of Defence's official website.

2. Enter your name, email address, mobile number to sign in or register. Verify your identity by entering an OTP(One-time password) received on your registered mobile number.

3. Select the desired event from the dropdown menu: FDR Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, or Beating Retreat.

4. Enter the attendee's name, address, age, gender and provide photo ID proof as verification for each ticket.

5. Choose the ticket category and number of tickets you wish to purchase.

6. For completing the transaction, use your wallet, debit card, credit card, online banking, or UPI . Upon successful payment, your booking details and a QR code will be sent through confirmation email and SMS.

7. Download and print your e-ticket, and carry it along with your original photo ID proof on the event day.

Offline method

Tickets can be bought from designated counters across Delhi from 10 am to 5 pm on working days. The booking time is 10 am to 2 pm on Sundays and holidays. Do carry your original photo ID proof and a photocopy.

Meanwhile, massive security arrangements are in place across the national capital in view of Republic Day celebrations and the annual parade. This year the parade will be women-centric, with 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' as the main themes.