‘Naatu Naatu’ composer MM Keeravani composes music for Republic Day 2026 parade

Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani said he feels honoured to have been given the opportunity to compose the music for the Republic Day Parade 2026. MM Keeravani won an Oscar for Naatu Naatu.

Taking to X on Monday, MM Keeravani wrote, "Dear all, Vande Mataram! On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the iconic song Vande Mataram, I feel deeply honoured and privileged to have composed the music for the 26th January Republic Day Parade, under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture. This grand presentation will be performed by 2,500 artists from across India. Stay tuned as we come together to celebrate the spirit of our nation -- Vande Mataram!"

Meanwhile, the rehearsals for the 77th Republic Day parade are underway at Kartavya Path ahead of the January 26 celebrations.

Notably, the European Council President, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be the chief guests for the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

They will also represent the EU at the 16th EU-India Summit, scheduled for January 27.

The two presidents will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi for a summit to consolidate the EU-India strategic partnership and further strengthen cooperation in key policy areas.

Discussions will focus primarily on trade, security and defence, clean transition, and people-to-people cooperation, a EU statement said.