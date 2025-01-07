Rescue efforts underway for nine trapped coal miners in Assam flooding incident

Indian search teams including military divers worked Tuesday to reach several coal miners trapped underground after water flooded the shaft a day earlier, rescue officials said. Divers use a pulley to enter a coal mine to rescue trapped miners in Umrangso, a remote area in the northeastern state of Assam(REUTERS)

Nine men are reported to be trapped in the mine, with a rescue report saying three bodies had been spotted.

Locals said at least 27 workers had entered the mine on Monday morning in the Dima Hasao region of India's northeastern state of Assam, with many managing to escape as gushing waters swamped the pit workings.

Also read: Army, NDRF, SDRF teams begin work to rescue miners from flooded Assam coal mine

State government minister Kaushik Rai told AFP that more than 100 rescuers including soldiers were working to reach the trapped men.

India's military said that troops "including divers, sappers, medical teams and support staff swiftly responded" to try to bring the miners out.

Also read: Ancient warship wreck found by Lakshadweep divers near Kalpeni Island: Report

Images released by the military showed divers in scuba kit being lowered into a deep shaft in a metal bucket.