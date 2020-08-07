e-paper
Home / India News / Rescue ops at Idukki landslide site to continue overnight, says Kerala CM

Rescue ops at Idukki landslide site to continue overnight, says Kerala CM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the rescue mission will continue during the night and all arrangements have been made to provide enough light at the landslide site.

india Updated: Aug 07, 2020 20:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rescue workers look for survivors at the site of a landslide during heavy rains in Idukki, Kerala, August 7, 2020.
Rescue workers look for survivors at the site of a landslide during heavy rains in Idukki, Kerala, August 7, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

Kerala chief minister has said that adverse weather condition is slowing down rescue operations in Kerala’s Idukki district where 15 people have died and around 50 are feared trapped under the debris of a massive landslide. He, however, added that the search for those missing will continue overnight.

“Adverse weather condition is slowing down the operations to rescue people affected due to landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. The state government has sought the help of Air Force but adverse weather condition is not conducive for air lifting people,” Pinarayi Vijayan told media in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday evening.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rains, razed a tea plantation workers’ settlement in Rajamalai in the early hours of Friday, burying it under a mound of slush and rock.

Vijayan said that the rescue mission will continue during the night and all arrangements have been made to provide enough light at the landslide site.

A 50-member strong special task force team of the Fire Force, equipped for night time rescue activities, is among the emergency services personnel sent to the area to undertake relief and rescue operations. At least two NDRF teams have also been deployed and fire force, forest and revenue officials have been instructed to join the rescue efforts.

 

At least 15 people have been rescued so far and hospitalised, said officials.

Announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those killed, the CM said that the state government will bear the cost of treatment of those injured in the mishap.

President Kovind, Prime Minister Modi and home minister Amit Shah were among those who expressed their condolences over the tragedy. The prime minister also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of deceased.

The IMD, meanwhile, has declared a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad districts and orange alert in five other districts of the southern state.

(With inputs from ANI)

