PM Modi ‘pained’ by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 16:58 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief at the loss of lives in landslide in Kerala that has resulted in 15 casualties so far with continuing search for another 53 missing people. The PM said his thoughts are with the bereaved families.

“Pained by loss of lives due to landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. NDRF and the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected,” the Prime Minister said.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier today confirmed that a team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) was engaged in rescue efforts to pull out people feared trapped in the debris left by the massive landslide triggered by torrential rains.

Idukki district administration has said that 16 rescued people have been admitted in hospitals