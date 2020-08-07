e-paper
PM Modi 'pained' by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala's Idukki

PM Modi ‘pained’ by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki

india Updated: Aug 07, 2020 16:58 IST
New Delhi, India - October 05, 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after bilateral talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, October 05, 2019. (Photo by Mohd Zakir/ Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - October 05, 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after bilateral talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, October 05, 2019. (Photo by Mohd Zakir/ Hindustan Times)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief at the loss of lives in landslide in Kerala that has resulted in 15 casualties so far with continuing search for another 53 missing people. The PM said his thoughts are with the bereaved families.

“Pained by loss of lives due to landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. NDRF and the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected,” the Prime Minister said.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier today confirmed that a team of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) was engaged in rescue efforts to pull out people feared trapped in the debris left by the massive landslide triggered by torrential rains.

Idukki district administration has said that 16 rescued people have been admitted in hospitals

China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Sushant Singh Rajput probe was quarantined, I wasn't: Bihar IPS officer
Sushant Singh Rajput probe was quarantined, I wasn’t: Bihar IPS officer
PM Modi 'pained' by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala's Idukki
PM Modi ‘pained’ by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki
Donald Trump cites India to ban 'national security risk' Chinese TikTok
Donald Trump cites India to ban ‘national security risk’ Chinese TikTok
Serum Institute ties up with Gates Foundation to speed up Covid-19 vaccine
Serum Institute ties up with Gates Foundation to speed up Covid-19 vaccine
Akhtar slams team management after Sarfaraz carries shoes as 12th man
Akhtar slams team management after Sarfaraz carries shoes as 12th man
'An obscenity': SC after activist's children paint her semi-nude body
‘An obscenity’: SC after activist’s children paint her semi-nude body
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
