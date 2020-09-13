e-paper
Rescuers fish out body of 22–yr-old Kashmiri man from Yamuna in Dehradun

Rescuers fish out body of 22–yr-old Kashmiri man from Yamuna in Dehradun

The young man had gone to the river on Thursday with his friends to bathe when he slipped was swept away by the currents.

india Updated: Sep 13, 2020 16:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
A diver of the SDRF during a search operation in Yamuna river in Dehradun on Sunday
A diver of the SDRF during a search operation in Yamuna river in Dehradun on Sunday(HT PHOTO)
         

The body of a 22-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir was fished out of the Yamuna river in Vikas Nagar area of Dehradun on Sunday after he was reported missing on Thursday, the state disaster response force (SDRF) said.

He had been missing since September 10 when he slipped into the river while bathing there with his friends, Praveen Alok, SDRF spokesperson said,

The deceased was identified as one Khalid, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir who was living in Dehradun where he was pursuing his studies, said officials.

“The youth was missing since September 10 when he had gone to Yamuna river with his three friends to celebrate his birthday. While bathing in the river, he slipped and was washed away in the waters.” Alok said.

“An SDRF team had rushed there, after receiving the information from local police and initiated a search operation to find him. After efforts of about two days, the SDRF fished out his body from the river with the help of its divers,” said Alok.

The body was then handed over to the police in Vikas Nagar.

Rajiv Rauthan, station house officer, Vikas Nagar police station said, “The youth’s family members reached Dehradun on Saturday after being informed by police. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination after which it will be handed over to them.”

Meanwhile, another youth on Saturday went missing in Yamuna river in Vikas Nagar area only. He too had gone there to bathe in the river with three of his friends.

“Search efforts are on, but so far the SDRF team hasn’t been successful,” said Alok.

Sign In