Home / India News / Residents under jurisdiction of 73 Tripura village panchayats fully vaccinated
A Reang (Bru) woman gets her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Gobindabari village council under Chowmanu outskirt of Agartala. (File photo)
A Reang (Bru) woman gets her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Gobindabari village council under Chowmanu outskirt of Agartala. (File photo)
india news

Residents under jurisdiction of 73 Tripura village panchayats fully vaccinated

Each village has around 500-800 people eligible for vaccination, said National Health Mission director Siddhartha Shiv Jaiswal on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 02:42 PM IST

Residents of rural areas under the jurisdiction of 73 village panchayats in Tripura have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, officials said. There 1,178 panchayats across eight districts in the state.

Each village has around 500-800 people eligible for vaccination, said National Health Mission director Siddhartha Shiv Jaiswal on Wednesday.

Also Read | Tripura CM asks BJP workers to strengthen, expand party

Over 1.8 million people aged above 18 have been vaccinated in the state so far, which is nearly 80% of the total eligible population. “With nearly 80% vaccination, we are one of the states in the country having the highest Covid-19 vaccination figures,” said Jaiswal.

As per the latest government record, 969,000 people above 45 have been administered the first dose of the vaccine since March 1. As many as 691,000 aged between 18-45 have got their first dose since May 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.