Residents under jurisdiction of 73 Tripura village panchayats fully vaccinated

Residents of rural areas under the jurisdiction of 73 village panchayats in Tripura have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, officials said. There 1,178 panchayats across eight districts in the state.

Each village has around 500-800 people eligible for vaccination, said National Health Mission director Siddhartha Shiv Jaiswal on Wednesday.

Over 1.8 million people aged above 18 have been vaccinated in the state so far, which is nearly 80% of the total eligible population. “With nearly 80% vaccination, we are one of the states in the country having the highest Covid-19 vaccination figures,” said Jaiswal.

As per the latest government record, 969,000 people above 45 have been administered the first dose of the vaccine since March 1. As many as 691,000 aged between 18-45 have got their first dose since May 13.