‘Respect, or we go solo’: Two allies in UP deliver a harsh message to BJP

Less than a week after NDA ally Upendra Kushwaha jumped ships and joined the Congress-led Grand Alliance in Bihar, the BJP’s partners in the NDA Apna Dal (Sonelal) and the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) have stepped up the pressure on the party.

Both parties have alleged that the BJP leadership wasn’t giving due respect and due share to its allies.

Addressing the press, Cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar had accused the BJP of not doing enough for the poor and the weaker sections of society. He said that if the SP and BSP had worked honestly for the poor and had provided justice to all, the BJP wouldn’t have been in power in Uttar Pradesh.

He said that if the BJP had worked towards the betterment of the weaker sections of society, he wouldn’t have been forced to launch his agitation.

“If there is no seat sharing deal with the BJP, we [SBSP] are ready to contest elections on all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh and 16 seats in Bihar,” Rajbhar said.

Also Read: Bigger allies should respect small parties: NDA ally Apna Dal(S)

Earlier, he had made his displeasure with the BJP known saying that he was not planning to attend the PM’s December 29 programme in Ghazipur sinc ehe had not been invited.

On Tuesday, the Apna Dal (Sonelal), a partner of the BJP at the state and the centre alleged that the state BJP leadership was not giving due respect to the allies.

“If the attitude of the state BJP leadership remains the same, the NDA may suffer maximum damage in UP,” said Apna Dal (S) national president Ashish Singh Patel at a press conference in Mirzapur.

He was addressing reporters at the office of Anupriya Patel who is the union minister of state for health and family welfare. Anupriya is the Mirzapur MP and also Ashish Singh’s wife.

He said, “We want an NDA government at the centre in 2019 once more under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But the BJP will have to take better care of its allies in Uttar Pradesh. It should learn from its defeats in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh lest it go the same way in Uttar Pradesh.”

He said the state government didn’t appoint Apna Dal workers to any of the vacant posts in different commissions. Anupriya Patel was being ignored ever since the BJP formed its government in the state, he said, adding that she was not invited to the PM’s events in Varanasi.

Praising Amit Shah, he said, “In the past when we apprised the BJP president of a similar matter, he came out with a better solution. We will apprise him of the matter soon.”

He praised the law and order situation during BSP chief Mayawati’s tenure as chief minister, but dismissed any possibility of joining the proposed Mahagathbandhan. “We will make efforts to strengthen the NDA further,” he said.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 16:07 IST