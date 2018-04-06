Restrictions imposed in Kashmir amid protest call by separatists

Restrictions were imposed in parts of Kashmir, including the summer capital Srinagar, on Friday as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of protests called by separatists and strike by trade bodies.

Restrictions under Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in seven police station areas of Srinagar, a police official said.

He said Khanyar, Maharajgunj, Nowhatta, Rainawari, Safakadal, Maisuma and Kralkhud police station areas of the summer capital here are where the restrictions have been imposed.

The officials said restrictions have also been imposed in Kangan town in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district as well as in Shopian town in south Kashmir.

The curbs were put in place as a precautionary measure to prevent protests against the killing of 13 militants in three encounters on Sunday and five civilians in the aftermath of those encounters.

On Thursday, while there were no restrictions or shutdown after three days and schools and colleges reopened, protests by students of various educational institutions erupted at several places in the Valley.

The protests forced the authorities to shutdown schools and colleges across the Valley once again Friday.

The separatists have also called for peaceful protests Thursday.

The separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), asked people to stage peaceful protests after the Friday congregational prayers against the recent killings in south Kashmir and Kangan area of Ganderbal.

Trade bodies — Kashmir Economic Alliance and Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) — have called for a strike against the killings on Friday.

Meanwhile, shops and other business establishments across the Valley were shut, while public transport was limited, officials said.

They, however, said private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were plying in the areas where there were no restrictions.

Train service has also been suspended across Kashmir, the officials said.