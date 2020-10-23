e-paper
Home / India News / Result of ‘Howdy Modi’, Trump calls India’s air ‘filthy’: Kapil Sibal

Result of ‘Howdy Modi’, Trump calls India’s air ‘filthy’: Kapil Sibal

Trump described the air in India,China,and Russia as “filthy” as he defended his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord,lauded his decisions with regard to reducing carbon emissions

india Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 15:13 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Asian News International| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
New Delhi
*Kapil Sibal tweeted President Trump’s comments on India’s air and coronavirus death count made during Thursday’s debate
*Kapil Sibal tweeted President Trump's comments on India's air and coronavirus death count made during Thursday's debate(PTI )
         

Taking a jibe at the Centre, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday said that US President Donald Trump said that India’s air is ‘filthy’, a result of ‘Howdy Modi’ event.

“Trump : Fruits of Friendship 1) Questions India’s Covid death toll 2) Says India sends dirt up into the air India “ air is filthy “ 3) Called India “ tariff king “ The result of “Howdy Modi “ Sibal tweeted.

US President Donald Trump described the air in India, China, and Russia as “filthy” as he defended his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord and lauded his decisions with regard to reducing carbon emissions at Thursday’s final debate before the November 3 election.

“Look at China. How filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India, it’s filthy. The air is filthy,” said Trump while speaking on carbon emissions as he countered Democratic rival Joe Biden at a final debate moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker.

Trump further claimed that under his administration the US has had the lowest emission numbers in the last 35 years.

Earlier during his first presidential debate against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, the US President said India, China, and Russia “did not exactly give a straight count” on deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

India spots movement across LAC. China is building new structures, relocating troops
Maha announces Rs 10,000 crore package for farmers affected by heavy rains
India looks to army chief’s visit to Nepal to bring ties back on even keel
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
Eknath Khadse joins NCP in Mumbai in presence of party chief Sharad Pawar
Kapil Dev ‘stable’ after undergoing angioplasty: Hospital
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
