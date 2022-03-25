'Resume dialogue with Dalai Lama…’: Tibetan leaders as China FM visits India

Tibetan MPs in-exile, who are living in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, have called upon the government to urge China to resume the dialogue with spiritual leader Dalai Lama. This comes as Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi is in Delhi for an official visit, his first since a standoff at the Line of Actual Control - the de-facto border between India and China. “I request the government to raise the Tibetan issue during the meeting with Chinese Foreign Min and urge China to resume dialogue with Dalai Lama,” Thubten Gyatso, Tibetan MP in-exile told news agency ANI, calling for an end to "repressive policies".

Another Tibetan MP in-exile Chodak Gyamtso told ANI, "It's important that the Tibetan issue is raised by both sides. Such a visit by the Chinese foreign minister is a good sign. It's essential for the two giant Asian countries to maintain positive ties."

Chinese foreign minister and state councilor Wang Yi landed in Delhi on Thursday. This is his first visit to India since the Ladakh conflict in 2020. The standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and a brutal clash in Galwan Valley in June 2020 resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops. The standoff took the bilateral relations to an all-time low.

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi for delegation-level talks. Prior to the meeting, Wang Yi met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's office in South Block.

During the meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, national security adviser Ajit Doval stressed the need for complete disengagement on Line of Actual Control (LAC) to allow the bilateral relationship to take its natural cours, sources said.

