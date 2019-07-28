Retd Army man beaten to death for resisting robbery in Amethi

Around half-a-dozen unidentified assailants thrashed a 65-year-old retired army captain to death after he resisted their attempt to steal scrap lying outside his house in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi on Sunday.

Police said Captain Amanullah and his wife Ameena, 58, were sleeping when they noticed some people picking up the scrap outside their house at Godian Ka Purwa village around 2 am.

“When they objected and tried to alert other villagers, the assailants tied them up and started hitting Amanullah with sticks. An injury on the head proved fatal,” said Prahlad Singh, a police officer.

He added the assailants stole the scrap after killing Amanullah, whose wife escaped unhurt.

“The body has been handed over to the family after carrying out a post-mortem examination. We are trying to get more details about the physical appearances of assailants from the victim’s widow,” Singh said.

Amanullah’s son, Ibrahim, has lodged a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) against the unidentified assailants.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 23:05 IST