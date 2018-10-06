Retired Andhra judge, wife commit suicide in succession, bodies found on railway tracks

A retired judge and his wife were found dead on the railway track outside Andhra Pradesh’s temple town of Tirupati on Friday, allegedly having committed suicide in quick succession, police said.

Deputy superintendent of police, railways, Ramesh Babu said the mutilated bodies of Pamuluru Sudhakar (62) and his wife Varalakshmi (56) were recovered from the railway tracks near Chadalavada Engineering College in Renigunta, 10 km from Tirupati. Both seemed to have died within a few hours of each other.

Sudhakar, who retired as additional district judge, allegedly committed suicide in the forenoon by throwing himself under a train, police said. In his suicide note, he said he was ending his life as he was unable to bear the trauma of the kidney ailment he was suffering from for a long time.

As his son Sandeep and daughter Sabitha, who are both working as software professionals in Bengaluru, rushed home on hearing the tragic news, Varalakshmi went to the same spot and ended her life in a similar fashion, the DSP said.

The couple were living in an apartment at Tiruchanuru alone after Sudhakar’s retirement. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and case was under investigation, the police added.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 07:38 IST