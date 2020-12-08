e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Review of Covid vaccine applications of Pfizer, SII, Bharat Biotech tomorrow: Report

Review of Covid vaccine applications of Pfizer, SII, Bharat Biotech tomorrow: Report

The decision was taken late on Monday evening after the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech became the third pharmaceutical firm to apply to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation for its indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.

india Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 06:16 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a
A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo. (Reuters File Photo )
         

An expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) will meet on Wednesday to review applications of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech seeking emergency use authorisation for their Covid-19 vaccine candidates, official sources said on Monday night.

The decision was taken late on Monday evening after the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech became the third pharmaceutical firm to apply to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation for its indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.

Also Read: Hailing ‘turning point’, Britain begins roll-out of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine

The Indian arm of US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer had on December 4 sought approval for its vaccine from the central drug regulator, after the firm secured such clearance in the UK and Bahrain.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India sought the nod for the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, on December 6.

“DCGI has already started processing the applications. The subject expert committee (SEC) on Covid-19 at CDSCO will deliberate on the applications by Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech seeking emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccines on December 9,” a source said.

After evaluation, the SEC will give its recommendations to the DCGI on whether emergency use approval for the vaccine candidates should be granted or not, the source said.

At an all-party meeting on December 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed hope that a Covid-19 vaccine may be ready in a few weeks.

tags
top news
Strike over new farm laws across India today
Strike over new farm laws across India today
Review of Covid vaccine applications of Pfizer, SII, Bharat Biotech tomorrow: Report
Review of Covid vaccine applications of Pfizer, SII, Bharat Biotech tomorrow: Report
One farm group in Haryana backs Centre’s new laws
One farm group in Haryana backs Centre’s new laws
Bharat Bandh: Police warn of action against disruptors, to deploy drones
Bharat Bandh: Police warn of action against disruptors, to deploy drones
Govt’s criticism can’t be ground for penal action, says Supreme Court
Govt’s criticism can’t be ground for penal action, says Supreme Court
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
India to look at full-dose data of Oxford vaccine
India to look at full-dose data of Oxford vaccine
Covid update: Bharat Biotech, SII seek India approval; Delhi’s record dip
Covid update: Bharat Biotech, SII seek India approval; Delhi’s record dip
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In