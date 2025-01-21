RG Kar victim's father slams CM Mamata Banerjee after Sanjay Roy verdict: ‘She only tampered with evidence’

The father of a trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered by Sanjay Roy at RG Kar College and Hospital in Kolkata, slammed chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday as the West Bengal government moved the Calcutta high court challenging the Sealdah court's life imprisonment verdic. Murshidabad: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during an event, at Lalbagh in Murshidabad district on Monday.(PTI)

The government has moved to the high court demanding that Sanjay Roy be given capital punishment instead.

“Let us get the order copy tomorrow, we will go through it and then decide what we want to do. She (chief minister Mamata Banerjee) does not have to do anything in a hurried manner. Whatever the chief minister has done till date, she should not do any further,” the victim’s father said, according to an Indian Express report.

The father further slammed the West Bengal CM, alleging the accused got life imprisonment because the CBI couldn't provide ‘proper proof' in the case.

“She can say a lot of things but she only tampered with evidence… the then CP and others, they had tampered with it. Could she not see all that from the beginning?" the 31-year-old doctor's father said.

The high court has allowed the challenge petition filed by the West Bengal government.

Trial court verdict in RG Kar rape and murder case

Judge Anirban Das of the Sealdah trial court sentenced accused Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment on Monday for the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The court found that the case did not meet the criteria of the ‘rarest of rare’, thus refused to give the accused the capital punishment, as demanded by the CBI and the lawyer of the victim's family.

CM Mamata Banerjee had expressed her disappointment at the verdict, and so had the victim's family.

The court also slammed the initial investigation of the Kolkata Police in the case, pointing out several lapses. The judge also said that the authorities tried to cover up the case by painting it as a suicide.