Rhea Chakraborty taken to Byculla jail
Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the agency on Tuesday in connection with the investigation of a drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.india Updated: Sep 09, 2020 11:05 IST
Hndustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Rhea Chakraborty was brought to Byculla jail by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Wednesday morning.
She was arrested by the agency on Tuesday in connection with the investigation of a drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
Rhea’s Chakraborty’s arrest came 3 days after the arrest of her brother Showik and Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by the NCB.
