 RJD manifesto for Lok Sabha elections: 7 key promises made by Tejashwi Yadav
RJD manifesto for Lok Sabha elections: 7 key promises made by Tejashwi Yadav

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2024 01:29 PM IST

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav released the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha election on Saturday.

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav released the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha election on Saturday. Yadav, who released the ‘Parivartan Patra’ in the presence of senior RJD leaders, said that his party has made 24 promises for the development of Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD's manifesto for Lok Sabha election
Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD's manifesto for Lok Sabha election

“One thing is clear that our only goal is to develop Bihar…Whatever we can do, we have put it in front of you with a pledge. The public is the master and whatever we are doing, we are getting the blessings of the public. We are fully confident that the INDIA alliance government is going to be formed in Bihar,” Tejashwi said after releasing the manifesto.

Here is the list of key announcements

  1. To liberate the youth of the country from unemployment starting August 15 and provide jobs to one crore youth of the country
  2. Discontinue the Agniveer scheme
  3. To provide 1 lakh every year to women belonging to the poor household on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan
  4. To build five new airports in Bihar to provide better connectivity to the people of the state. According to Tejashwi, the five airports will be built at Purnea, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and Raxaul.
  5. Providing gas cylinders at 500 to every household
  6. To implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the state
  7. To provide a special status to Bihar.

The polling for the Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases starting from April 19, followed by April 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1. The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will take place on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA won with a whopping 39 out of the total 40 seats.

Bihar will witness a tough fight between the NDA alliance and the RJD. The election in the state is considered to be crucial especially since Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar ditched Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD and the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ alliance and rejoined the BJP-led NDA alliance earlier this year.



Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
