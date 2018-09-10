RJD MLA’s Bharat bandh outing goes awry after bull sees red

An RJD MLA’s quest to adopt a novel way to enforce the Bharat bandh in Bihar’s Motihari town nearly went out hand when one of two bulls pulling his bullock cart went berserk.

RJD legislator Faisal Rahman had taken out a procession from his residence in Motihari on a bullock cart to mobilize public support for the bandh. Rahman and a few party workers climbed on the bullock cart which then went through the main thoroughfares of Motihari while others followed on foot.

When the MLA was exchanging pleasantries with locals, a loud noise disturbed one of the bulls which went berserk forcing the crowd to rush to safety.

“It was only after a great effort the bulls were controlled and the MLA alighted from the cart,” said Brajesh Kumar Jha, an eye witness.

Rahman was philosophical about the incident saying “all is well that ends well.” “We got good public response and bandh was a grand success,” he said.

Bullock carts were used extensively across Bihar by the opposition leaders to enforce bandh on Monday. Cows and bulls in Bihar have a free run of the streets with local municipal authorities and civil administration often hesitant to round them up due to their religious association and the thriving settlements of milkmen on vacant government land.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 21:14 IST