RJD MLAs stage protest at Bihar Assembly over sale of liquor in state
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs on Saturday staged a protest at the Assembly against the alleged sale of liquor in Bihar despite the ban.
"The government announced that liquor is completely banned in Bihar. But still, liquor is sold in Bihar at many places also their leaders are involved with the liquor mafias and under their supervision, the liquor is sold," RJD MLA Bhai Virendra told ANI outside the Assembly.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav said, "We have discussed a lot about the reality of the prohibition of liquor in Bihar. We made our point based on the evidence. An FIR was filed against Ram Sundar Rai's brother Hansal but he has not been arrested yet."
"Under the liquor prohibition law, police stations will be opened from wherever liquor is seized. Alcohol was seized in November but neither the police station is opened till now nor Ram Sundar Rai's brother is arrested," he added.
In 2016, chief minister Nitish Kumar banned alcohol consumption in Bihar making it a dry state.
Tejashwi Yadav with other party MLAs marched towards Raj Bhavan after walking out of the Bihar Assembly.
"The government is not allowing us to put our views in the House. It is a dictatorship. Vidhan Sabha has become JD(U) and BJP's office," Yadav said.
- According to the draft, the government acknowledges the importance of data as an asset and needs to use data emanating from India for "Indian entities first".
- Less than a year after Sachin Pilot's revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, there are rumblings again in the ruling Congress party.
- The scheme is voluntary in nature and works on contributions made by the subscribers, which are matched with the contributions from the government on a 50:50 basis.
- Lightning is a sudden electrostatic discharge during an electrical storm with a frequency of around 40-50 times a second on Earth, some of which may be seen even before the thunder is heard.
- The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has announced it will “finance increased capacity to support Biological E’s effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022”
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
- The Farakka barrage has often been criticized for floods in Bihar due to excessive siltation in the Ganga.
- Police said the family head who ran a coal business had run up a debt of several lakhs of rupees which he could not repay because of financial losses due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
