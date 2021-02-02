RJD, NCP set to ally with TMC for Bengal polls; SP likely to join
Kolkata:
Leaders of Bihar’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Maharashtra’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have held talks with West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and agreed to form an alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Dal (BJP) in the assembly polls due in the state in March-April, according to leaders aware of the developments.
RJD national general secretary Shyam Rajak met Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC youth wing president Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday, Rajak said. On the same day, TMC Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy held talks with NCP founder and former Maharashtra chief minister Sharad Pawar in Delhi, Roy said. Pawar also talked to CM Banerjee over phone.
“I met Abhishek Banerjee and we agreed on one agenda. The BJP has to be defeated in Bengal. That is our only goal,” Rajak said after returning to Patna on Tuesday evening. “We did not discuss the issue of seat sharing in the first round of talks. That can take place later. We will be frequenting Bengal from now on,” he added.
Roy said he was happy with regional parties offered support to the TMC. “Pawar and I had a round of talks on Monday. He is in touch with Mamata Banerjee. The NCP’s Darjeeling district unit will hold a meeting on Wednesday,” he said.
The Samajwadi Party (SP), an opposition force in Uttar Pradesh, too is eager to form an alliance with the TMC, Roy said. “Akhilesh Yadav may visit Kolkata. This is a hopeful sign. A consensus is emerging that the BJP needs to be stopped,” he added.
With CM Banerjee trying to consolidate anti-Bharatiya Janata Party votes, top parties from the Hindi heartland have geared up to enter the race, triggering the possibility of a split in votes cast by Hindi-speaking and tribal people. The advantage of such a division, no matter how small, may help the TMC in some regions, political experts and TMC leaders feel.
Kolkata-based political science professor Udayan Bandopadhyay said the TMC will benefit from the voices of these regional parties.
“The NCP and RJD are non-entities in Bengal. This is a bi-polar contest between TMC and BJP. Banerjee’s efforts are exposing the dichotomy in the TMC. On one hand, ruling party leaders call the BJP a party of Hindi-speaking outsiders while on the other they seek help from regional forces,” said Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP appoints election in-charges for Puducherry, 3 poll-bound states
- BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Kerala from Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government to develop 8 new cities to meet urbanisation demand
- The ministry of housing and urban affairs will soon come out with a detailed framework to execute the project.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leaders buy alcohol with Ram temple funds, says Congress MLA in MP
- Veteran Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria claimed that there has been no accountability of the money collected by BJP leaders for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fix timeline for call on pleas by life convicts: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD, NCP set to ally with TMC for Bengal polls; SP likely to join
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maha may propose law for ballot papers in elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 4mn workers administered dose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt working on scheme for welfare of transpeople
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No plans to bring national anti-conversion law: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to sign ₹48k-cr Tejas deal with HAL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maximum temperature rises up to 28.1°C, rain likely this week: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective: Lancet study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab parties want farm laws withdrawn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: ‘Anti-national’ posts to hit passport clearance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Carcass of tiger cub found in Kaziranga National Park
- The cub is suspected to have been killed by a bigger tiger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox