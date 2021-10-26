RJD slogan at Nitish's poll rally; Bihar CM has a word of warning for voters

As hectic campaigning got underway for two by-elections in Bihar, leaders and workers of two key political players -- the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are back in news.

The ailing Yadav, who has already started making adequate noise ever since his return to the home turf after spending three-and-a-half years in jail and treatment, on Tuesday found some support even at a rally addressed by the chief minister.

A clipping shared by news agency ANI showed a group of men raising slogans of "Lalten chhaap (the RJD election symbol) zindabad" during Kumar's address at an election rally in Tarapur, Munger.

The JD(U) chief later warned voters of having to stay at home after sundown if the Opposition, namely the RJD, managed to win the bypolls.

“If something goes wrong and they (opposition in the state) get the opportunity (to win in the bypolls), you will once again have to start staying at home before it gets dark. Therefore, understand everything properly,” Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI. The chief minister was referring to the lawlessness that allegedly prevailed during Yadav’s reign in Bihar.

Earlier in the day, he also took a dig at the former chief minister over his ‘visarjan’ remark stating that Yadav can get him shot, but would not be able to do anything else.

By-elections are slated to be held in Bihar’s Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan seats on October 30 that fell vacant following the deaths of sitting MLAs Mewalal Choudhary and Shashibhushan Hazari, respectively.