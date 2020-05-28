RLP demanded CBI probe in alleged suicide of Rajasthan cop, launches campaign

india

Updated: May 28, 2020 07:17 IST

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), which has three legislators in Rajasthan Assembly, has launched a campaign seeking probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged suicide of a police officer in Rajgah, in Rajasthan’s Churu.

Party convenor and Lok Sabha MP from Nagaur, Hanuman Beniwal, directed party office-bearers and workers to give memorandum at every district and sub-division headquarters across the state with the demand.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the RLP had launched a social media campaign, posting 1,50,000 tweets to make the hashtag for CBI probe trend. “We have tried to draw attention of the CM towards this demand but there’s been no reaction from him so far,” Beniwal said.

Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi, station house officer of Rajgarh police station, killed himself in the government quarters early Saturday morning. He left two suicide notes, one addressed to the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the other to his family, in which he spoke about being under pressure.

“People of the state want to know the reason that led an SHO to kill himself. He also made notes in the general diary of the police station about being under pressure,” the RLP leader said.

The state government has ordered inquiry by the crime branch into the case after Vishnoi’s family alleged foul play. A crime branch team led by SP Vikas Sharma arrived in Rajgarh on Tuesday to begin investigation.