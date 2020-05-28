e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / RLP demanded CBI probe in alleged suicide of Rajasthan cop, launches campaign

RLP demanded CBI probe in alleged suicide of Rajasthan cop, launches campaign

Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi, station house officer of Rajgarh police station, allegedly committed suicide on Saturday morning.

india Updated: May 28, 2020 07:17 IST
Rakesh Goswami | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Rakesh Goswami | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convenor and MP Hanuman Beniwal interacts with mediapersons in this file photo.
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convenor and MP Hanuman Beniwal interacts with mediapersons in this file photo.(Prabhakar Sharma/HT Photo)
         

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), which has three legislators in Rajasthan Assembly, has launched a campaign seeking probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged suicide of a police officer in Rajgah, in Rajasthan’s Churu.

Party convenor and Lok Sabha MP from Nagaur, Hanuman Beniwal, directed party office-bearers and workers to give memorandum at every district and sub-division headquarters across the state with the demand.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the RLP had launched a social media campaign, posting 1,50,000 tweets to make the hashtag for CBI probe trend. “We have tried to draw attention of the CM towards this demand but there’s been no reaction from him so far,” Beniwal said.

Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi, station house officer of Rajgarh police station, killed himself in the government quarters early Saturday morning. He left two suicide notes, one addressed to the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the other to his family, in which he spoke about being under pressure.

“People of the state want to know the reason that led an SHO to kill himself. He also made notes in the general diary of the police station about being under pressure,” the RLP leader said.

The state government has ordered inquiry by the crime branch into the case after Vishnoi’s family alleged foul play. A crime branch team led by SP Vikas Sharma arrived in Rajgarh on Tuesday to begin investigation.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule launch postponed to Saturday due to bad weather
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule launch postponed to Saturday due to bad weather
What does a GDP contraction in FY 2020-21 entail for India?
What does a GDP contraction in FY 2020-21 entail for India?
Women fighter pilots could get longer stints: IAF chief
Women fighter pilots could get longer stints: IAF chief
Awaiting last rites, bodies piled on each other at mortuaries
Awaiting last rites, bodies piled on each other at mortuaries
Aggression by India will receive ‘befitting response’: Pakistan foreign minister
Aggression by India will receive ‘befitting response’: Pakistan foreign minister
Unconscious man in south Delhi market fails to get help for 3 hours, dies
Unconscious man in south Delhi market fails to get help for 3 hours, dies
Covid update: Himachal ‘scam’ charge; EU’s €750bn fund; Wuhan mass testing
Covid update: Himachal ‘scam’ charge; EU’s €750bn fund; Wuhan mass testing
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In