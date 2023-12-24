close_game
close_game
News / India News / RMC says uses world class tech, refutes delayed warning claims

RMC says uses world class tech, refutes delayed warning claims

ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Dec 25, 2023 05:42 AM IST

Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said it was because of its experts that a lot of lives were saved during the impact of various cyclones including Vardah, Gaja, Nivar and Michaung

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai refuted the allegations that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) failed to forecast the intensity of the rains in Tamil Nadu and issued a delayed warning while saying that the department uses “world class tech”, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

The central and Tamil Nadu governments had sparred over the flood situation in the southern state after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered chief minister MK Stalin’s claim of a delay by the IMD in issuing a weather warning. (PTI)
The central and Tamil Nadu governments had sparred over the flood situation in the southern state after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered chief minister MK Stalin’s claim of a delay by the IMD in issuing a weather warning. (PTI)

Calling out the criticism, the RMC in their statement said that it “hurts the sentiments of the dedicated employees” of the centre and is an “insult to Indian technology”.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Earlier, chief minister MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government in state had claimed that there was a delay by the IMD in issuing a weather warning.“It rained several times higher than what was forecast by the meteorological centre. It was unprecedented,” said Stalin in Delhi.

The Tamil Nadu government had also called for upgrading of the country’s weather forecasting systems.

The RMC in its statement said that their department is world-class. “There are several equipment -- high speed computers, Indian Space Research Organisation’s satellite support facilities, RADAR which are world-class. There are two Doppler Radars (for Chennai) and three Doppler Radars to monitor Tamil Nadu,” the statement said.

It was because of such facilities and experts working in RMC in Chennai that a lot of lives were saved during the impact of various cyclones including Vardah, Gaja, Nivar and Michaung, the statement said.

“Making such criticism hurts the sentiments of the dedicated employees of the centre and it is an insult to Indian technology,” the RMC said, appealing to people to avoid such criticism.

In another development, the Thalaikundha area Nilgiris district on Sunday was covered in frost as temperature dipped. Tamil Nadu chief secretary Shiv Das Meena continued to inspect the on-going relief work in Thoothukudi district on Sunday which was battered by record rains. The main priority is to restore electricity, repair damaged roads and ensure supply of essential items such as milk, Meena said.

The central and Tamil Nadu governments on December 22 had sparred over the flood situation in the southern state after Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered chief minister MK Stalin’s claim of a delay by the IMD in issuing a weather warning, and state finance minister Thangam Thennarasu accused her of refusing relief funds for rain-affected districts.

The four southern districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari were engulfed by ceaseless rain on December 17 and 18, which was the region’s wettest spell since 1871, according to Stalin.

Thoothukudi recorded 95 cm rain in a span of 24 hours, which is more than the annual rain of 70cm for the district, as per the IMD. Earlier on Friday during a press conference in New Delhi, Sitharaman said that at least 31 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the four districts.

As the Union minister attacked the state government over its alleged lack of preparedness to tackle the floods, she also dismissed Stalin’s claims of IMD’s delay in issuing timely warnings about the extreme rain in the four districts. The RMC in Chennai had forecast heavy rains in the southern state well in advance, Sitharaman said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out