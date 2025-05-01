Robert Vadra faces petition in court over Pahalgam remarks, hearing on Friday

A petition has been filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court seeking legal action against Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, over his alleged remarks related to the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. The court is scheduled to hear the matter on Friday (May 2). A plea was filed in Allahabad HC over alleged remarks made by Robert Vadra's remarks on Pahalgam terror attack.(Hindustan Times)

Filed by the Hindu Front for Justice and others, the plea was listed before a division bench comprising Justices Rajan Roy and Om Prakash Shukla on Wednesday. However, the matter could not be taken up due to time constraints.

The petition has urged the court to direct the Centre to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe Vadra’s comments. It also seeks legal proceedings against him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the death of 26 people.

The petitioner’s counsel, advocate Ranjana Agnihotri, alleged that Vadra’s remarks in the aftermath of the attack sparked controversy. She claimed that Vadra, while reacting to the incident, had said that non-Muslims were targeted because terrorists believe Muslims are being "mistreated" in the country.