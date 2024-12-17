Rohan Jaitley re-elected as DDCA president, defeats TMC's Kirti Azad

Rohan Jaitley, the incumbent Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) president, won the second straight term on Monday in a tightly fought election against his opponent Kirti Azad.



Jaitley, the son of former Union minister Arun Jaitley, got 1,239 votes against his opponent Azad, who got 610 votes. A total of 2,413 votes were cast with the winning candidate needing 1,207 to win.



Jaitley's group members clinched all other posts. For the post of vice president, Shikha Kumar (976 votes) defeated Rakesh Kumar Bansal (434) and Sudhir Kumar Agarwal (381).



Polling for secretary's post witnessed Jaitley camp's Ashok Sharma emerging victorious. Harish Singla with 1,049 votes won the race for treasurer's post, while Amit Grover will occupy the joint secretary's post after winning this high-octane electoral contest.



Azad, a member of the 1983 cricket World Cup-winning Indian team, is also a sitting Trinamool Congress MP from West Bengal's Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency.



Rohan Jaitley's father Arun Jaitley served as DDCA president for 14 years. Rohan started to get involved in cricket administration about four years back when he was first elected as the DDCA chief.



Under his leadership, the capital's Arun Jaitley Stadium hosted five ODI World Cup matches last year. He also organised the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League T20 tournament this year, where star players like Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma are participating.

Delhi District Cricket Association president Rohan Jaitley.

Kirti Azad alleged massive corruption in DDCA



Former cricketer Kirti Azad during his campaign alleged massive corruption in the DDCA, and claimed that the city's cricket body spent only a fraction of the ₹140 crore it got from BCCI last year.



In 2019, Azad was expelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, four years after his suspension over his allegations of corruption against Arun Jaitley.



He first switched to the Congress and then to Mamata Banerjee's TMC in 2021.

