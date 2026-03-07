Rohit Pawar meets Arvind Kejriwal to discuss Ajit Pawar death probe, says will meet Rahul next: ‘He was surprised’

While Rohit Pawar claimed that Kejriwal extended his support, the former Delhi CM has not yet commented on what they discussed in the meeting. Apart from Kejriwal and Rohit Pawar, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was also present in the meeting.

"We shared all our collated information to Arvind Kejriwal and he was shocked to know that while an FIR can be registered by anyone, anywhere in the country, it is not being allowed for someone who wants to fight for Ajit Pawar," Rohit said after meeting Kejriwal.

He added that Kejriwal said that a detailed investigation is necessary into Ajit Pawar's death and claimed that he extended his support.

According to Rohit, he told Kejriwal about not being able to file an FIR into Ajit Pawar's death with the Maharashtra Police and said the AAP leader was "surprised" to learn so.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar met former Delhi chief minister and the national convener of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday at the latter's residence in Delhi, and discussed with him the death of his uncle, former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and the probe into the plane crash that killed him.

"We aim to ensure that Ajit Dada receives justice, whether his death was an accident or a political conspiracy. A thorough criminal investigation is crucial for that. In Maharashtra, we are not receiving justice. The Maharashtra Police have not registered our FIR, and the CID investigation is progressing very slowly," Rohit Pawar added, reported news agency ANI.

‘Want to meet Rahul Gandhi, other leaders’ In his bid to file an FIR into Ajit Pawar's death, Rohit said that after Kejriwal, he also wants to meet other leaders of the INDIA bloc including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Hemant Soren, and others. He said that he will meet with Gandhi in the coming couple of days.

"We want to meet Rahul Gandhi; we also requested him. We got the time somewhere between 9th, 10th and 11th, which will have the presence of Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Hemant Soren and other leaders," Rohit said.

Ajit Pawar, who led a different faction of the family-led NCP, died in a plane crash along with four others on board earlier this year on January 28 when a Learjet 45 aircraft operated by VSR Ventures crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district.

His death is being probed by the Crime Investigation Department (CID), which questioned VK Singh, owner of VSR Ventures.

Rohit Pawar questions AAIB's preliminary report Rohit Pawar has expressed his disapproval of CID's pacing of the probe at multiple occasions and continuously attacked VSR Ventures and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

On Wednesday, Rohit alleged discrepancies in the preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and questioned its intent and credibility, Hindustan Times reported earlier.

“The AAIB report said that the aircraft collided with trees but there were no trees in the vicinity except some bushes that are far from the accident spot. The aircraft didn’t even touch them. The observation made by them is completely wrong,” he remarked. “The report claims the plane banked to the right, but the footage clearly shows it tilting to the left. If they can’t even get the direction of the fall right, how can we trust the rest of the report”, Rohit had said.