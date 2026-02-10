Rohit Pawar to present ‘eye-opening points’ on Ajit Pawar’s plane crash at 4 pm today in Mumbai

Last week, Rohit Pawar stated that doubts remained over the Baramati air crash. He promised a detailed presentation on February 10. “I have many doubts in my mind, along with those of Maharashtra, regarding the tragic demise of Ajit dada in the Baramati plane crash. In this regard, today (Tuesday, February 10) at 4 PM, I will hold a press conference at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Mumbai, to present in detail important and eye-opening points,” Pawar wrote on X.

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash near Baramati in Pune district on January 28, 2026. Rohit Pawar, his nephew, has repeatedly expressed concerns about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar announced on Tuesday that he will hold a press conference at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai on Feburary 10. He said he would present what he described as “eye-opening points” regarding the death of Ajit Pawar.

Rohit Pawar’s announcement comes shortly after elections were held for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra. The polls, scheduled for February 5, were postponed due to Ajit Pawar’s death. Voting took place on Saturday following the delay.

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad election results The BJP-led Mahayuti registered a landslide victory in the Zilla Parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Maharashtra, the results of which were declared on Monday, PTI reported.

According to the State Election Commission, the Mahayuti won 552 of the 731 Zilla Parishad seats and secured over 1,000 of the 1,462 panchayat samiti seats across the state.

Within the ruling alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the largest contributor with 225 Zilla Parishad seats, followed by the Nationalist Congress Party with 165 seats and the Shiv Sena with 162, according to PTI.

In the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Indian National Congress led with 55 Zilla Parishad seats. It was followed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) with 43 seats and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) with 26. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena won one seat each in Latur and Ratnagiri.

Independents secured 20 Zilla Parishad seats, unrecognised parties registered with the State Election Commission won 14, while parties registered with the SEC accounted for seven seats.

The NCP dominated the Pune Zilla Parishad, winning 51 of the 73 seats. In Raigad, the Shiv Sena won 23 of 59 seats, while the Eknath Shinde-led party also swept Ratnagiri, winning 41 of the 56 seats. The BJP emerged victorious in Sindhudurg with 27 of 50 seats and also finished as the single largest party in Satara, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur. The Congress emerged as the single largest party in Kolhapur, the report added.

In the 1,462 panchayat samiti seats across 125 bodies, the BJP won 459 seats, followed by the NCP with 306 and the Shiv Sena with 302. The Congress won 97 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 89 and NCP (SP) 46. The MNS secured two seats, Independents won 31, unrecognised parties registered with the SEC got 36, while parties recognised outside the state but registered with the SEC won 17 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Maharashtra for supporting the BJP-led Mahayuti in the zilla parishad elections and called it a a vote for "good governance."

The polls were held on Saturday in 12 Zilla Parishads - Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur - to elect 731 members along with 1,462 seats in 125 Panchayat Samitis under their jurisdiction, reported news agency ANI.

A total of 2,624 candidates contested the Zilla Parishad polls, and 4,814 candidates were in the fray for the Panchayat Samiti elections, which are expected to shape the future of NCP factions of late Ajit Pawar and party founder Sharad Pawar.

On the voting day, a Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee attempted to vandalise a booth set up by a BJP-backed candidate at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, PTI reported earlier.

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Anil Chordiya reached the booth, where his opponent Sachin Garad was helping voters find their names on the list. However, Chordiya thought money was being distributed there.