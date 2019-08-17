Rohtak rally today, Hooda keeps up the suspense

india

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda kept up the suspense over his next move on the eve of his ‘Maha Parivartan rally’ in Rohtak, even as his supporters claimed that the Congress strongman met party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Saturday.

Though Hooda denied having met Sonia, his close aides are mounting pressure on him to part ways with the Congress and chalk out the future course of action after listening to the workers’ voices.

“Our supporters want the former chief minister to float a new political outfit and leave the Congress tomorrow. I am hoping that he will listen to the voice of the workers and take a strong decision at the rally,” former minister and Hooda’s close aide Krishnamurti Hooda told HT.

Sant Kumar, a Hooda confidant and a former legislator, said they want to contest the upcoming assembly elections under the leadership of the former CM. “Anything can happen tomorrow. There are very less chances that we would continue with the Congress, but the final call would be taken by Hooda. Our main aim is to uproot the Bharatiya Janata party government in the state”, Kumar added.

Hooda, on his part, said he did not meet Sonia Gandhi on Saturday. On whether he would float a new party at his rally on Sunday or not, he said: “Kal ki baat kal karenge (will talk about it tomorrow).

Posters of Hooda, son dot Rohtak

The entire Rohtak city was dotted with posters of former Hooda and his son Deepender Singh Hooda .In many posters, the pictures of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were missing.

