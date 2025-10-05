‘Room in our house usurped’: RSS chief Bhagwat for reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, undoing 1947 partition

In a reference to the 1947 partition of India, and apparently to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said “a room in our home… usurped by someone” has to be “reclaimed”. Mohan Bhagwat said a "clever Englishman" came to India and ruled the country by "replacing our spiritual mirror with a materialistic one”.(PTI File)

He said Partition meant people had to leave their homes and belongings behind. “They must reclaim them one day and one again set up their dwellings,” the head of the ruling BJP's parent body said, addressing a gathering in Satna after inaugurating a gurdwara.

"The entire Bharat is one. But the room in our home where I lay my table, chair, and clothing, has been usurped by someone. Tomorrow, I have to reclaim it and set up my dwelling there," he said.

"Irrespective of one's language or sect, we all are one, we all are Hindus," he added, as per a PTI report. He has in the past referred to to Hindu as a cultural identity and not just a religion.

"Today, we look at a broken mirror and think of ourselves as separate. We need unity. Why have disputes? Whatever language or sect we may identify ourselves with, the truth is that we are all one. We are all Hindus," he said.

Alluding to the pre-Independence era, Bhagwat said a "clever Englishman" came to India, fought and ruled the country by replacing “our spiritual mirror with a materialistic one”. He said the British made people of India believe they were different from one another.

His assertions come at a time when India and Pakistan have been engaged in heated rhetoric just months after military skirmishes when India carried out Operation Sindoor after a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.