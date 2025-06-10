Rosmita Hojai, Assam student who went missing from Delhi, found dead in Uttarakhand

Rosmita Hojai, a resident of Assam's Dima Hasao district, was found dead days five days after she went missing from Delhi, where she had come from her hometown to appear for a government exam After appearing for the RRB exam on June 5, Rosmita reportedly headed to Uttarakhand with two friends.(Instagram)

Rosmita Hojai, hailed from Sontilla Hojai in Dima Hasao district of Assam and was reported missing on June 5. She had come to Delhi from Assam for Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam.

Her death was confirmed Dima Hasao chief executive member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa on Tuesday in a post on Facebook.

"It is with a heavy heart I share that Miss Rosmita Hojai, a resident of Sontilla Hojai, who had been missing since 5th June 2025 in Delhi, has been found dead today in Pauri Garhwal District of Uttarakhand," Gorlosa said in the Facebook post.

"This is an unthinkable loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her grieving family during this painful time," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his support in the search for Rosmita Hojai.

"I also thank the Uttarakhand Police personnel, whose relentless efforts led to the discovery of the truth. Without their support, this would not have been possible," Gorlosa added, calling for strict action against individuals behind her death.

"I strongly urge the concerned authorities to take immediate and strict legal action against the two individuals involved in this horrifying incident. Justice must be served, and such crimes must not go unpunished. Let us all stand together to ensure safety and justice for every daughter of our society," Gorlosa added.

Rosmita left for Uttarakhand from Delhi

After appearing for the RRB exam on June 5, Rosmita reportedly headed to Uttarakhand with two friends.

According to TOI report, Rosmita Hojai arrived in Rishikesh on June 6 with two male friends, a former classmate - Hemant Sharma from Haryana - and another friend. The trio had planned a camping trip in Shivpuri, but by evening, the two male friends friends reported her missing the same day.

Later, a local resident reportedly claimed to have seen a woman drowning near the campsite, prompting fears that Rosmita may have been swept away.

Following the incident, Haridwar police had deployed State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) divers to search the river and the body was recovered on Tuesday.

SHO of Munkireti Police Station, Pradeep Chauhan, said cops are also considering the possibility of suicide.