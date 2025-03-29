Row erupts in RS over SP lawmaker’s Rana Sanga remarks

Heated exchanges were witnessed between the ruling and opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha on Friday over Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Ramji Lal Suman’s controversial remarks on 16th century Rajput ruler Rana Sanga last week, which have since been expunged from the House records, forcing a 30-minute adjournment of proceedings. Heated exchanges were witnessed between the ruling and opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha on Friday over Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Ramji Lal Suman’s controversial remarks on 16th century Rajput ruler Rana Sanga last weel (ANI)

As soon as the House convened in the morning, ruling BJP members raised slogans against Suman’s remarks and his reiteration a day ago, demanding an apology from the SP leader. Taking note of the disruption, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urged the leaders to show restraint, maintaining that the offending statement has already been expunged.

“If we as members of this House express in the manner we are doing, irrespective of gravity or enormity of the situation, then we are not contributing to evolution of peace in society and we will have to introspect and reflect that in this House, on such sensitive issues, if we do not send a message of peace, tranquillity, then we will be failing in our duty,” Dhankhar said, adding the conduct of MPs should in all situations be decorous.

Taking part in a debate on the working of the ministry of home affairs in the Rajya Sabha on March 21, Suman had made a reference to Rana Sanga, who ruled Mewar from 1508 to 1528, which was subsequently expunged from the House records. The remarks, however, led to a massive furore in Parliament and the SP lawmaker’s residence in Agra was also attacked by miscreants.

Underlining the need for moderation, Dhankhar said, “There is always an occasion when we are carried away by emotion, we must be in rectification area, but I wish to make it very clear, sentiments of the people are very precious. Similarly, dignity of a member of the House, his security, his prestige is equally important. I would appeal to all segments of the House that what happened in the House was expunged for a simple reason. It was outrageous, it was unexpected of a member.”

The chairman noted that even though the remarks were expunged from the records, they had already got traction on social media because of how technology works in beaming events live. Dhankhar reiterated that he has asked the Ethics Committee headed by BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari to evolve a code of conduct so that members, when they speak on sensitive issues, are extremely careful.

The ruling side, however, did not relent and BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said the SP member had shown no remorse and refused to apologise for his comment. They also accused Congress president and leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, of trying to give a caste twist by claiming that the house of a Dalit MP has been attacked.

Speaking in the House, Kharge said that differing views or disagreements cannot justify violence. “If there is a difference of opinion, it does not mean one should resort to arson, attacks on children, or bulldozing homes. The Constitution does not permit this,” he added.

Earlier, parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju while demanding an apology from the SP MP said, “If a national hero is insulted, the issue is not limited to Ramji Lal Suman alone. Even though his remarks were removed from the records, they remain on social media. Such language is unacceptable.”

With both sides hardening their stance, and the ruling side members raising slogans, the House was adjourned for 30 minutes.