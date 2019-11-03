Row over Yediyurappa’s viral tape, Congress says will move SC

india

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 01:22 IST

The Congress on Saturday said it would approach the Supreme Court with fresh evidence in the case pertaining to the disqualification of its rebel legislators in Karnataka following leak of a video in which chief minister B S Yediyurappa is purportedly saying that the defectors “were kept in Mumbai under the watch” of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah.

The Janata Dal (Secular), too, said it would move the court on the issue. The BJP, however, said the chief minister was quoted “out of context”. The row erupted soon after the BJP government completed 100 days in office after it was sworn in on July 26, 2019.

The 425-day-old JD (S)-Congress coalition government lost the trust vote 105-99 on July 23, 2019, after 15 legislators of the two parties resigned in the first week of July, claiming that the ruling dispensation had failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state. The BJP had then assumed the power with Yediyurappa as the chief minister.

In the video that has gone viral, Yediyurappa is purportedly seen addressing BJP workers in Hubli, where he expresses his displeasure over the opposition from his party leaders to the tickets given to rebel legislators for the December 5 by-elections to 15 constituencies. “Somehow today the way you spoke, did not seem to be intended at saving this government. You are aware that the decision on 17 (legislators) was not taken by Yediyurappa or any other state leader. It was known to the national president and under his watch for about two or two-and-a-half (months) they were kept in Mumbai and things happened. All of you are aware of it, right?” the chief minister is purportedly heard saying.

Hitting out at the ruling BJP, Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal said: “We kept saying that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, BJP is misusing all government agencies such as Enforcement Directorate, Intelligence Bureau and Central Bureau of Investigation to poach the opposition legislators and to destabilise the opposition-led governments. With the video evidence of Yediyurappa, it is now established beyond doubt.”

On October 25, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs before the trust vote moved by the previous HD Kumaraswamy government.

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who headed the coalition government in the state for 14 months, said: “How the BJP misused power and money was exposed yesterday. Now people have to judge them.” Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah also attacked the BJP, saying it was “a conspiracy to murder democracy and a violation” of the Constitution.

Karnataka BJP spokesperson Go Madhusudan, said: “Nobody knows in what context the chief minister had said. He has been quoted out of context.”