e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Row over Yediyurappa’s viral tape, Congress says will move SC

In the video that has gone viral, Yediyurappa is purportedly seen addressing BJP workers in Hubli, where he expresses his displeasure over the opposition from his party leaders to the tickets given to rebel legislators for the December 5 by-elections to 15 constituencies.

india Updated: Nov 03, 2019 01:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
B S Yediyurappa is purportedly said that the defectors ‘were kept in Mumbai under the watch’ of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah.
B S Yediyurappa is purportedly said that the defectors ‘were kept in Mumbai under the watch’ of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

The Congress on Saturday said it would approach the Supreme Court with fresh evidence in the case pertaining to the disqualification of its rebel legislators in Karnataka following leak of a video in which chief minister B S Yediyurappa is purportedly saying that the defectors “were kept in Mumbai under the watch” of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah.

The Janata Dal (Secular), too, said it would move the court on the issue. The BJP, however, said the chief minister was quoted “out of context”. The row erupted soon after the BJP government completed 100 days in office after it was sworn in on July 26, 2019.

The 425-day-old JD (S)-Congress coalition government lost the trust vote 105-99 on July 23, 2019, after 15 legislators of the two parties resigned in the first week of July, claiming that the ruling dispensation had failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state. The BJP had then assumed the power with Yediyurappa as the chief minister.

In the video that has gone viral, Yediyurappa is purportedly seen addressing BJP workers in Hubli, where he expresses his displeasure over the opposition from his party leaders to the tickets given to rebel legislators for the December 5 by-elections to 15 constituencies. “Somehow today the way you spoke, did not seem to be intended at saving this government. You are aware that the decision on 17 (legislators) was not taken by Yediyurappa or any other state leader. It was known to the national president and under his watch for about two or two-and-a-half (months) they were kept in Mumbai and things happened. All of you are aware of it, right?” the chief minister is purportedly heard saying.

Hitting out at the ruling BJP, Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal said: “We kept saying that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, BJP is misusing all government agencies such as Enforcement Directorate, Intelligence Bureau and Central Bureau of Investigation to poach the opposition legislators and to destabilise the opposition-led governments. With the video evidence of Yediyurappa, it is now established beyond doubt.”

On October 25, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs before the trust vote moved by the previous HD Kumaraswamy government.

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who headed the coalition government in the state for 14 months, said: “How the BJP misused power and money was exposed yesterday. Now people have to judge them.” Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah also attacked the BJP, saying it was “a conspiracy to murder democracy and a violation” of the Constitution.

Karnataka BJP spokesperson Go Madhusudan, said: “Nobody knows in what context the chief minister had said. He has been quoted out of context.”

tags
top news
Committed to balanced RCEP negotiations: PM in Bangkok
Committed to balanced RCEP negotiations: PM in Bangkok
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
WhatsApp sent second alert in sept, flagged 121 targets
WhatsApp sent second alert in sept, flagged 121 targets
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
AIADMK govt conspired to save Pollachi sexual abuse case accused: MK Stalin
AIADMK govt conspired to save Pollachi sexual abuse case accused: MK Stalin
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News